A baby died and 65 people were rescued when a migrant boat sank during Channel crossing attempt

PARIS (AP) — French maritime authorities say a baby died and 65 people had to be rescued when a migrant boat sank while attempting to cross the English Channel toward Britain. Authorities said French rescuers noticed late on Thursday that the overloaded boat was in trouble and found that several people were in the sea. Rescuers used semi-rigid boats to take them out of the water and saved 65 people. A baby was unconscious and was later declared dead by a doctor. A series of shipwrecks has made 2024 the deadliest in recent years in the English Channel.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.