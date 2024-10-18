Liam Payne’s father arrives in Buenos Aires days after the pop star’s fatal hotel plunge
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne has arrived in Buenos Aires to arrange for the return of his son’s body to England days after the famous boy band singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony. After landing at the Buenos Aires International Airport on Friday, Geoff Payne was photographed emerging from a downtown hotel with British consular officials and stepping into a sleek black van. Argentine authorities said Payne was headed to the local prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the case as a matter of protocol, to organize the repatriation of his son’s remains.