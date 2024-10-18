Skip to Content
News

Rick Nolan, who represented two Minnesota congressional districts three decades apart, dies at 80

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:19 PM

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat who represented two different Minnesota districts during two separate stints in office three decades apart, has died. He was 80. His wife, Mary, said he died early Friday at their home in Nisswa. She said husband had heart issues, but that he had been active until the end. He campaigned for Democratic candidates on the Iron Range just last week. He made his political comeback in the 2012 election when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the 8th District. Minnesota Democrats are calling Nolan a champion of the Northland. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content