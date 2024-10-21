A Samoan village prepares to welcome King Charles but fears an uncertain future for its reef

SIUMU, Samoa (AP) — People who live in villages along the Samoan coastline where a New Zealand navy ship ran aground, caught fire and sank this month are worried about their livelihoods and the future of tourism and fishing in the area as they prepare for the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III on Wednesday. The monarch is traveling to Samoa for a biennial summit of leaders from Commonwealth countries. He will stay in Siumu, near where the New Zealand ship sank, and where villagers said Tuesday they were traveling further and at greater expense to catch fish that are safe to eat.

