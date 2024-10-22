France defends restrictions on Israeli firms supplying Middle East wars and says it’s not a boycott

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is defending its decision to bar Israeli companies supplying the wars in the Middle East from exhibiting at an upcoming trade fair outside Paris. Organizers of the Nov. 4-Nov. 7 naval defense exhibition, called Euronaval, posted on the event’s website that Israeli firms can take part in the show and “may have an exhibition stand, provided that their products are not used in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon” Addressing parliament Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the policy does not amount to a boycott of Israeli firms. But he also said it would be “incoherent” for France to allow the promotion of weapons used in the wars when Paris is also pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

