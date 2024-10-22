More Republicans are voting early than in recent years, helping break records before Election Day

With Donald Trump’s encouragement, Republicans are joining Democrats at the polls to cast their ballots early. The surge of GOP voters has helped break records for early voting in swing states like Georgia and Nevada. Republicans hope it gives them an edge on Election Day. Typically campaigns try to get their voters to cast ballots early, either in person of by mail, so they can focus on turning out marginal voters on Election Day. But when Trump condemned early voting in 2020 and 2022, his party stopped doing it. However, it’s unclear what this means for the election because it only factors in the voter’s registration, not their actual vote.

