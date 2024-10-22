Tears for Fears are in full bloom with a concert film, a live album, new songs and Vegas dates

NEW YORK (AP) — Tears for Fears are still going strong in 2024, with a concert film only the latest output from the duo who were relatively quiet for 17 years before releasing 2022’s “The Tipping Point.” “Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film)” premieres in over 1,100 movie theaters worldwide this week. Tears for Fears have turned the concert into an album — “Songs For a Nervous Planet” — and added four previously unreleased songs with it, like an EP on top of the live set. The duo, singer and guitarist Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, say they were nervous filming the concert for the film, but it actually made them play better.

