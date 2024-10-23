Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate’s rifle grazes reporter at campaign event

A Missouri reporter was injured slightly by a metal fragment from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce as he practiced shooting at a campaign event. The KSHB-TV reporter was hit in the arm by flyaway metal as the Marine fired an AR-15-style rifle at targets at an exurban Kansas City home Tuesday. The Kansas City station reports that Kunce provided first aid to the reporter, who continued covering the event. The reporter later was treated for a minor injury at a local hospital. Kunce is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. Kunce posted on social media that he’s glad the reporter was OK and that he had a great day shooting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.