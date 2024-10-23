Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park has been killed in a vehicle strike, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials said the female grizzly known as No. 399 and beloved by nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts and other visitors to the park in the Rockies of western Wyoming is confirmed dead after being struck.

Grizzly No. 399 gained fame for raising several litters of cubs within view of roads in Grand Teton National Park over the years. People have established social media channels and even written a book about the bear, spreading its fame far beyond the park.