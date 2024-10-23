Kennedy responds to attack mailer from PAC with counter-attack on Johnson campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dueling election fliers containing attacks on prominent El Paso mayoral campaigns are being sent out to El Paso voters this week.

A flier mailed by the political action committee Protect And Serve Texas PAC began arriving in mailboxes over the weekend.

In it, the group endorses El Paso Businessman Renard Johnson's campaign, and calls El Paso City Rep. Brian Kennedy "anti-police."

Kennedy's campaign has responded with a mailed flier of it's own, claiming in part that Johnson's campaign is hiding behind special interest PACS and money from large donors.

You can see the PAC flier and Kennedy's response below: