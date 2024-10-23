Skip to Content
News

Kennedy responds to attack mailer from PAC with counter-attack on Johnson campaign

By
Updated
today at 6:33 PM
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dueling election fliers containing attacks on prominent El Paso mayoral campaigns are being sent out to El Paso voters this week.

A flier mailed by the political action committee Protect And Serve Texas PAC began arriving in mailboxes over the weekend.

In it, the group endorses El Paso Businessman Renard Johnson's campaign, and calls El Paso City Rep. Brian Kennedy "anti-police."

Kennedy's campaign has responded with a mailed flier of it's own, claiming in part that Johnson's campaign is hiding behind special interest PACS and money from large donors.

You can see the PAC flier and Kennedy's response below:

Kennedy For Mayor MailerDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content