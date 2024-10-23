Massive displacement from Israel-Hezbollah war transforms Beirut’s famed commercial street

BEIRUT (AP) — Inside what was once one of Beirut’s oldest and best-known cinemas, dozens of Lebanese, Palestinians and Syrians displaced by the Israel-Hezbollah war now spend their time following the news on their phones, cooking, chatting or walking around to pass the time. Outside on Hamra Street, sidewalks are brimming with displaced people, and hotels and apartments are crammed with those seeking shelter. Cafes and restaurants are full. In some ways, the massive displacement of hundreds of thousands of people from around the country has provided a boost for the commercial district after years of decline due to Lebanon’s economic crisis. But it is not the revival many had hoped for.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.