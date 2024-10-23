Mourners grieve Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish spiritual leader who died in US

Family, friends and followers of Fethullah Gülen are gathering to pay respects to the influential Turkish spiritual leader and Islamic scholar who died this week in self-exile in the United States. A funeral prayer service is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Sussex County, New Jersey. According to the Alliance for Shared Values, a New York-based group that promotes Gülen’s work in the U.S., thousands of mourners are expected. Gülen inspired a global social movement while facing unproven allegations that he orchestrated a failed 2016 military coup against Turkey’s president. He died Sunday at a Pennsylvania hospital. He was in his 80s.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.