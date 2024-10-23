The top election official in a politically crucial Nevada county says she was forced out

The top election official in one of the nation’s most politically important counties says she was forced out of her role just weeks before the November presidential election, disputing an official statement that she asked for a leave after experiencing “stress issues.” The abrupt departure of Cari-Ann Burgess as the interim registrar of voters in northern Nevada’s Washoe County one month ago is the latest sign of turmoil in a county that has been roiled for four years by people pushing election conspiracy theories. Washoe, which includes Reno, is a swing county in a state where this year’s presidential contest is expected to be narrowly decided.

