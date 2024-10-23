US and Cyprus launch a strategic dialogue to bolster security

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.S. and Cypriot officials have launched a strategic dialogue they said would bolster security and stability in a crisis-wracked region through initiatives including counterterrorism training of personnel from Middle Eastern countries. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said a U.S.-funded center has been training personnel from Cyprus and neighboring countries on maritime and cybersecurity as well as counterterrorism techniques.

