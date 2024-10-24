An Afghan province bans all media from showing images of living things to comply with Taliban laws

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban officials in Afghanistan’s south have banned all media from showing images of living things to comply with the Taliban’s morality laws. Thursday’s decision was announced by the Information Ministry in Helmand, the latest province to crack down on the broadcast and photography of humans and animals. In August, the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws regulating aspects of everyday life. Article 17 bans the publication of images of living things. Helmand officials said the filming and photography of living things would stop immediately. No other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio and newspapers altogether.

