CVS workers reach tentative contract agreement after weekend strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unions representing more than 7,000 CVS workers in Southern California have reached a tentative agreement on a contract. This came after workers went on strike at seven stores in the Los Angeles area over the weekend demanding better pay, staffing, and more affordable healthcare. The previous contract expired in June. Workers now have an opportunity to review and vote on the contract. Last Friday, thousands of Rite Aid pharmacy workers in the Los Angeles area also voted to authorize a strike. More than 2,400 Kaiser mental health workers walked off the job Monday in an open-ended strike.

