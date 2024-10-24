EPCC celebrates New Pumper, Muster Games Competition

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) hosted the 4th Muster Games for the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), the Socorro Independent School District (SISD), and Bel Air High School. It happened Thursday, October 24th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the EPCC Valle Verde Campus Fire Training Academy on 919 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915.

“The Muster Games brings all the Fire Technology students together from the region to compete and demonstrate their Fire Technology skills,” Dr. Myshie Pagel, EPCC Dean of the Education and Career & Technology Department, said.

High school students participated in skills like search and rescue, donning and doffing of PPE, hose advancement and a fitness agility course. EPCC says it is a friendly competition that shows their skills and the games are team based. The team with the most points wins "The Traveling Firefighter Helmet" and keeps the trophy to display it at their school. Find more information on the EPCC Fire Technology Training Academy here.