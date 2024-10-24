Ex-officer on trial in shooting death of Andre Hill thought his life was in danger, attorney says

An attorney for a white former Ohio police officer says the officer mistakenly shot and killed Andre Hill in 2020 because he saw a flash of light from keys in the Black man’s hand and thought he was about to be shot. Columbus Officer Adam Coy was fired after the shooting and is now on trial on charges including murder and reckless homicide. Investigators found Hill was not armed. The officer’s attorney says in opening statements Thursday that Coy thought his life was in danger. A assistant prosecutor told jurors that Hill had followed the officer’s commands and was never a threat to Coy.

