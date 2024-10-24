Judicial panel recommends suspending Montana’s AG from practicing law for 90 days

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judicial panel is recommending that the state’s Republican attorney general be suspended from practicing law for 90 days for openly defying court orders and repeatedly attacking the integrity of justices. Both sides have up to 30 days to object to the recommendations and another 30 days for responses to any objections. The Montana Supreme Court will make the final determination on any punishment for Austin Knudsen. Three justices moved Thursday to recuse themselves from making that ruling. A spokeswoman for Knudsen argued that any punishment should have been handled privately.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.