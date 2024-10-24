Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death faces over 50 years in prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs. He weighed just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021. Thirty-eight-year-old Danielle Dauphinais is scheduled to appear in court Friday. She was facing a trial. She pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Elijah Lewis in an agreement reached with prosecutors. Her boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and other charges in 2022 in connection with Elijah’s death. He’s serving a 22-to-45-year prison sentence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.