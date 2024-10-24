New rules for US national security agencies balance AI’s promise with need to protect against risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — New rules from the White House on the use of artificial intelligence by U.S. national security and spy agencies aim to balance the technology’s promise with the need to protect against its risks. The rules being announced Thursday are designed to ensure that national security agencies can access the latest and most powerful AI while also mitigating its misuse. That’s according to Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House. The rules direct national security and intelligence agencies to harness the power of AI, but the rules also set out protections meant to prevent abuses.

