Owner, operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay $100M in settlement with US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse have agreed to pay more than $100 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department. The settlement comes a month after the Justice Department sued Dali owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and manager Synergy Marine Group, both of Singapore, seeking to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city’s port. Officials said in a news release announcing the agreement that the settlement does not include any damages for rebuilding the bridge. The construction project could cost close to $2 billion.

