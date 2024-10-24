Pope Francis denounces a world ‘losing its heart’ in 4th encyclical of his papacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has issued the fourth encyclical of his papacy, denouncing a world that “is losing its heart” during times of global turmoil marked by “wars, socio-economic disparities and the uses of technology that threaten our humanity.” The social encyclical titled “Dilexit Nos,” Latin for ”He Loves Us,” appeals to the faithful to “meditate” on Jesus’ love in a world in which consumerism and algorithms obscure humanity. In the document, the pontiff said the failure to “feel that something is intolerable” in the suffering on both sides of conflict “is a sign of a world that has grown heartless.”

