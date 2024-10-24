Train carrying at least 50 people derails on Norway’s north coast but only minor injuries reported

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board has derailed, but initial reports suggest no one has been seriously hurt. Officers told Norwegian news agency NTB that people with minor injuries were found at the scene. Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board. The derailment happened near Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle. Police told NTB that a rock slide likely caused the derailment. The VG newspaper carried a photo of a huge rock on the track that had smashed into a train carriage.

