Two former Penn State football players are facing rape charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Two former Penn State football players facing felony rape charges are free on bond while they await their next hearing. Kaveion Keys and Jameial Lyons, both 19, are accused of raping a 17-year-old Penn State student at their on-campus apartment in early July. According to the criminal complaint, a second student who was present that night said she awoke with her pants removed and that Lyons “digitally penetrated” her. Penn State coach James Franklin declined to answer questions about the charges against Lyons and Keys following practice Wednesday. Both players were placed on interim suspension over the summer to deal with what Penn State officials called a “personal matter.” By early August, both were removed from the roster. Their next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.