Well-known Cambodian investigative journalist released on bail

TA KHMAU, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian investigative reporter who was charged with a criminal offense after exposing online scams and corruption has been released on bail. Mech Dara told reporters Thursday after his release that he had a small health problem. He looked tired and deathly pale as he spoke, saying “I thank you every one for helping me, supporting me.” The freelance journalist was released at his lawyer’s request. Mech Dara told reporters that he still would need to fight the case in court. He said he had not decided what to do next. A government-allied media outlet had shown a video Wednesday where Mech Dara apologized to Cambodia’s leaders and admitted posting false information.

