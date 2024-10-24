What is GivingTuesday? The annual day of charitable giving is coming up

Since it started as a hashtag in 2012, GivingTuesday has become one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for nonprofits in the U.S. It happens every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and this year, it is on Dec. 3. The #GivingTuesday hashtag started as a project of the 92nd Street Y in New York to promote generosity. It became an independent organization in 2020. For nonprofits, a main goal of GivingTuesday is to raise money but it has also become an enduring and well-known event that seeks to center charitable giving, volunteering and civic participation in the U.S. and around the world.

