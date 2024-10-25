After 20 years at the top of chess, Magnus Carlsen is making his next move

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Few chess players have produced the magic commodity which separates Norway’s Magnus Carlsen from any of his peers: celebrity. Only legends like Russia’s Garry Kasparov and American Bobby Fischer can match his name recognition. And Carlsen is arguably an even more dominant player. Last month, he beat both men to be named as the International Chess Federation’s greatest ever. But his motivation to rack up professional titles is waning. Carlsen now wants to leverage his fame to help turn the game he loves into a spectator sport with the launch of his spectator app, Take Take Take.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.