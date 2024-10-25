Campaign spending nears $1 million in City of El Paso races

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The spending of campaigns and candidates in the City of El Paso will likely top seven figures for the 2024 elections.

According to the most recent campaign finance documents covering January through the end of September of this year, $978,782.66 has been spent across all city elections, including those for mayor, city council and the municipal courts. Those campaigns that have filled out all required campaign finance documents through 30 days out from the election report that they have received $876,134.33 in donations. This does not include loans candidates have made to their own campaigns.

The most expensive races by far have been those for mayor of El Paso, with $609,866.78 donated to mayoral candidates and $750,538.39 spent there so far.

About a quarter of the total has gone to and been spent by the candidates for the six city council races, with $243,642.55 donated to and $209,716.31 spent by city council campaigns.

The five candidates who have filed reports in the three competitive municipal court elections report a total of $22,625 in donations and $18,527.96 spent through the end of September.

The last look that will be available at how the finances of campaigns are fairing will be on Monday, with the required filing and release of the 8 day out from the election reports.