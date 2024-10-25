Greek ferry crews call off strike early ahead of three-day holiday weekend

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek ferry crews have curtailed a four-day strike by several hours, announcing Friday they would go back on the job in the early afternoon instead of at midnight. The strike had threatened to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Greeks heading to islands for a long weekend ahead of a national holiday on Monday. The Greek seamen’s union said the strike that left ferries tied up in port since Tuesday would end by 2 p.m. Friday. Labor unions are pressing for the restoration of rights that were significantly rolled back during successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018. The austerity measures implemented as a condition for the rescue loans included severe cuts to public spending, tax increases and labor reforms.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.