Havasupai Tribe set to receive federal aid for severe flood damage

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — The Havasupai Tribe is set to receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe and deadly flooding this summer.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration for the Havasupai, whose reservation at the southwestern edge of Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter.

Flash flooding in late August swept an Arizona woman into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence, killing her.

The rushing waters also sent hikers scrambling for high ground and trapped several in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the scenic site.

The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls a chocolate-brown color.

The federal aid will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for temporary housing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Friday that it will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas.