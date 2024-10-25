Hungary’s Orbán claims Poland’s center-right government was installed by the EU

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has suggested that Poland’s government and its prime minister, Donald Tusk, were installed by the European Union as part of a plot to remove the country’s previous right-wing populist leadership. Orbán provided no evidence to substantiate his claims about Poland’s government, which defeated a previous Orbán-aligned government in 2023 with record high voter turnout of nearly 74%. The comments came two days after Orbán, a nationalist who has taken an increasingly adversarial approach to the EU, told supporters in a speech that the bloc wants to topple his government and install a puppet regime in Hungary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.