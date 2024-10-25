Ohio’s first female House speaker, Republican Jo Ann Davidson, champion of GOP women, has died at 97

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jo Ann Davidson, Ohio’s first woman House speaker and a trusted adviser to many of the state’s Republicans, has died after a political career spanning nearly 60 years. She was 97. Davidson’s death was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine. Davidson’s political rise took her from being a volunteer in the Columbus suburbs, to the local city council, to the Ohio House, to serving as co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She headed President George W. Bush’s regional re-election campaign when Bush scored an important Ohio win over John Kerry in 2004. She also advocated strongly for electing effective Republican women.

