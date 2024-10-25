Potential jurors questioned in trial of man who used chokehold on NYC subway panhandler

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have begun answering questions about their backgrounds and potential biases in the trial of a white U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with killing a troubled Black man on a subway train last year. Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Penny is charged with manslaughter. He put Jordan Neely in a chokehold that medical examiners said killed him. Penny’s lawyers say he was just trying to subdue Neely, who was behaving erratically. The judge on Friday began asking prospective jurors questions, including whether they have experience in martial arts or have dealt with drug addiction or homelessness. They also were asked how often they use the subway and whether they’ve witnessed any outbursts there.

