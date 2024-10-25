The ‘Black Insurrectionist’ was actually white. The deception did not stop there
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Black Insurrectionist,” the anonymous social media persona behind some of the most widely circulated conspiracy theories about Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, can be traced to a white man from upstate New York. He has a history of drug abuse and a long list of former business partners who have accused him of fraud. Jason G. Palmer acknowledges he was involved with the account but denies that he is the author of it. The speed and scale of disinformation has been an animating force in the presidential campaign, with the potential to affect the outcome in a close election.