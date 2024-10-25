Ukraine’s Zelenskyy claims North Korean troops will be deployed by Russia in coming days

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is claiming that North Korean troops are poised to be deployed by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as this weekend. Western officials have warned that such a development would stoke the almost three-year war and bring geopolitical consequences as far away as the Indo-Pacific region. Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukrainian intelligence has determined that “the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in combat zones” between Sunday and Monday. He said on Telegram that the deployment was “an obvious escalating move by Russia.” He didn’t provide any further details, including where the North Korean soldiers may be sent.

