What to know about the Menendez brothers’ bid for freedom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The district attorney of Los Angeles County has recommended resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez who were convicted for killing their parents in 1989 and may now have a pathway to freedom after spending 34 years behind bars. The shotgun killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion became one of the most notorious crimes in the U.S., spawning documentaries and television specials. While their first trial resulted in hung juries, in their second trial, when evidence of their abuse was excluded, they were convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.