Commonwealth nations adopt 1st ocean declaration as former British colonies seek reparatory justice

APIA, Samoa (AP) — Commonwealth countries have adopted their first ocean declaration during their summit held for the first time in the Pacific island nation of Samoa as calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for reparatory justice for the trans-Atlantic slave trade grew louder. The Apia Ocean Declaration was announced Saturday during the closing session of the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. It calls on member nations to protect the ocean in the face of severe climate, pollution and over-exploitation. Meanwhile, calls for reparatory justice over the slavery trade were the thorniest issue at the summit. Included in the official Leaders Statement was a paragraph that acknowledged such calls while urging a “meaningful, truthful, respectful conversation” to build a fair future.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.