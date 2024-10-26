Florida woman found guilty of murder for leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase
Associated Press/Report for America
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in central Florida. Jurors handed down the verdict against Sarah Boone on Friday after deliberating for about 90 minutes. Boone had initially told investigators she and Jorge Torres were playing hide-and-seek in their Winter Park residence in late February 2020, and both thought it would be funny if he got into the suitcase. But detectives charged Boone with murder after they found videos on her cellphone of Torres yelling from inside the suitcase that he couldn’t breathe.