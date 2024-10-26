Harris will rally with Michelle Obama in Michigan as early in-person voting is available statewide

HOUSTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan for a rally with former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s the latest in a series of her campaign’s high-profile combinations intended to boost turnout among the Democratic Party faithful. Harris appeared with Beyoncé on Friday in Houston, and she campaigned with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on Thursday in Atlanta. Harris and Michelle Obama will be in Kalamazoo, in the southwestern part of the state. It’s the first day that early in-person voting becomes available across Michigan

