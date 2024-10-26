Hundreds march to mark 35 years of Pride Johannesburg in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of people in the South African capital have marched to mark 35 years of Pride Johannesburg, an annual event that has been critical in advocating equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The march in the Sandton district of Johannesburg was a colorful spectacle but also an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to highlight critical issues such as the discrimination most members of the community still face despite South Africa’s progressive stance on equality issues. Johannesburg resident Alice Mpholo, was one of the people who supported the march. She says “Pride is really kind of reminiscent of just the rights and the opportunities that this community has fought so hard for.

