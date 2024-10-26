Indonesian coast guard drives away a Chinese vessel in disputed waters for the third time in a week

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian patrol ships have driven a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey ship in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the third time in a week, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency. A video distributed by the agency showed the Indonesian ship following the Chinese ship on Friday afternoon. It said the Chinese had previously tried to approach the survey ship on Monday and Wednesday. The Chinese ship insisted it was patrolling within its own jurisdiction, but Jakarta says the area is internationally recognized as belonging to Indonesia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.