Palestinian officials say Israeli strikes have killed 22 people in northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say Israeli strikes on northern Gaza have killed at least 22 people. The Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service says that 11 women and two children were among those killed in the strikes late Saturday in the northern town of Beit Lahiya. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been waging a massive air and ground offensive in northern Gaza for the last three weeks, after saying that Hamas militants had regrouped there. Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled to Gaza City in the latest wave of displacement in the yearlong war.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.