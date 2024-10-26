Russian strikes on Kyiv and central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers and injure dozens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian local officials say a Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a nighttime barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, local officials said, while three people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that left at least 20 injured. According to the mayor of Kyiv, the drone slammed into a 25-storey apartment block Friday night in the city’s west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others. Another teenager and two women were killed in a missile strike in central Ukraine that same night that also left at least 20 injured, the regional governor said on Saturday.

