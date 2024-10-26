Search underway for man accused of killing his pregnant wife while on parole for murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A search is underway for a Minnesota man who was recently paroled for murder after he was charged with killing his pregnant wife and linked to another shooting. Mychel Stowers, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Oct. 19 shooting that killed 35-year-old Damara Alexis Kirkland, who was about two months pregnant. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Kirkland’s body crumpled on the floor, according to the statement of probable cause filed Thursday. Minutes later, the carjacking was reported.