Two people hospitalized after collision in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are in the hospital following a collision in Northeast El Paso.

It happened at Gateway North Blvd and Sun Valley Drive near U.S. 54 just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department.

El Paso Fire Department officials told ABC-7 one person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

We will provide updates on-air and online as more information is available.