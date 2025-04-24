Juárez residents and diocese remember the life of Pope Francis

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Late Pope Francis will always be remembered as the first Pope to visit the El Paso—Ciudad Juárez border region in 2016.

Longtime priest in Juárez Father Javier Calvillo, told ABC-7, when Pope Francis came to Juárez, all he wanted to do was to be at the border wall and oversee the border with the U.S.

Pope Francis arrived at the Juárez International Airport, then visited Chihuahua state prison CERESO 3, then the Juárez seminar, and then the U.S.-Mexico border, where he held a mass at "El Punto."

During that mass, Pope Francis sat in a chair that was made at a local Juárez furniture store called "Muebles Coloniales y Rústicos."

ABC-7 spoke with Father Calvillo and with one of the owners of that furniture store and will have a full story in later newscasts.