Uruguay election: Voters in one of Latin America’s strongest democracies pick between 2 centrists

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — The small South American nation of Uruguay is holding a remarkably civilized general election on Sunday that pits an incumbent conservative coalition against a moderate left-wing alliance in a country free from the political histrionics of other presidential contests around the world. No one expects the outcome of the vote to herald drastic change in this stable nation of 3.4 million, long heralded as a model democracy in Latin America. While in neighboring Brazil and Argentina, voters recently vented their rage at the status quo, Uruguay’s electorate remains largely satisfied with the government’s business-friendly policies and the economy’s steady growth.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.