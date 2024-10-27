Aaron Boone’s watches tell time — and who’s pitching for the Yankees each day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Boone carries his rotation on his wrist. The New York Yankees manager wears a blue watch band when Gerrit Cole takes the mound, which Boone calls his nicest. He switches to yellow for Carlos Rodón, Army green for Clarke Schmidt and teal for Luis Gil. Rodón was aware of the gyrating schedule. The other Yankees starters were not. Cole realized the switches, but it hadn’t clicked that blue was tied to him.

