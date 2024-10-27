Harris and Walz to campaign across battleground states this week
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the election only about a week away, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, plan to visit all seven battleground states to rally supporters. Harris will crisscross Philadelphia on Sunday, attending church services, visiting a barbershop, stopping at a Puerto Rican restaurant and going to a youth basketball facility. She will be joined by Walz for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Monday. They’ll also be in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. On Tuesday, Harris delivers what her campaign calls her “closing argument” at a rally in Washington, D.C.